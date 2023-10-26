Appeal to find missing 16-year-old Sean Carr last seen in Newtownards but may be in Ballynahinch

There is increasing concern for the welfare of 16-year-old Sean Carr who was last seen in the Newtownards area.

A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says that Sean is 5ft 7ins tall and slim with fair hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and a grey hoodie.

According to the PSNI alert, he was last seen in Newtownards on Tuesday 24th October at approximately 10.40am – but may now be in the Ballynahinch area.