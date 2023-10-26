Appeal to find missing 16-year-old Sean Carr last seen in Newtownards but may be in Ballynahinch
There is increasing concern for the welfare of 16-year-old Sean Carr who was last seen in the Newtownards area.
A post on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says that Sean is 5ft 7ins tall and slim with fair hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and a grey hoodie.
According to the PSNI alert, he was last seen in Newtownards on Tuesday 24th October at approximately 10.40am – but may now be in the Ballynahinch area.
Officers ask anyone who sees Sean ‘or has any information as to his whereabouts’ to contact 101 quoting reference number 654 of the 24/10/2023.