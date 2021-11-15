Appeal to find missing youngsters aged 14-years and 15-years - last seen wearing pyjamas

A post on PSNI Facebook reveals that Keeva Gray aged 14 and Kayla Fell aged 15 are both high risk missing persons from the Lisburn area.

Both were last seen together dressed in pyjamas at approximately 1am yesterday morning in Lisburn at Flaxfield Childrens Home.

Anyone with information that may assist then please get in touch with Lisburn Duty Sergeant on 101.

Keeva Gray, 14, and Kayla Fell, 15, are missing