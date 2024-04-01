Brian Kelly, Nathan Smith and Maurice Gibson from the Comber branch Apprentice Boys of Derry In EnniskillenBrian Kelly, Nathan Smith and Maurice Gibson from the Comber branch Apprentice Boys of Derry In Enniskillen
Apprentice Boys Easter Monday parade in Enniskillen - 12 images

The Apprentice Boys of Derry held their main Easter Monday parade in Enniskillen.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 1st Apr 2024, 17:02 BST

Around 40 bands took part in the parade, watched on by good crowds along the route.

Pictures by Trevor Armstrong

The Apprentice Boys parade makes its way through the crowded streets of Enniskillen

1. Apprentice Boys Enniskillen parade 2024

The Apprentice Boys parade makes its way through the crowded streets of Enniskillen Photo: Trevor Armstrong

Carter Walsh, Ballymacarrett, East Belfast on the cymbals.

2. Apprentice Boys Enniskillen parade 2024

Carter Walsh, Ballymacarrett, East Belfast on the cymbals. Photo: Trevor Armstrong

The Graham brothers from Ballinran Branch in County Down before the parade.

3. Apprentice Boys Enniskillen parade 2024

The Graham brothers from Ballinran Branch in County Down before the parade. Photo: Trevor Armstrong

Maisie, Marc and Sophie Young from Newtonards all enjoying a burger on their day out in the parade in Enniskillen

4. Apprentice Boys Enniskillen parade 2024

Maisie, Marc and Sophie Young from Newtonards all enjoying a burger on their day out in the parade in Enniskillen Photo: Trevor Armstrong

