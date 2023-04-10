​This year marks the 334th year since the start of the Siege of Londonderry.

In April 1689, after thirteen young apprentices had closed the gates of the walled city before the troops of King James II could enter, the king himself returned with an army and began a siege.

It lasted 105 and cost thousands of lives before the arrival of Royal Navy ships relieved the desperate garrison.

Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town.

Last year’s commemorative event was held in Belfast but the location of the 2024 Easter parade is not expected to be finalised until the end of this month.

Speaking ahead of this year’s parade, ABOD general secretary Billy Moore said: "The whole concept of taking this parade to various locations throughout Northern Ireland is that it becomes a recruitment drive and an occasion which encourages and inspires them to become members – especially young men, whom we're keen and eager to attract into the ranks.”

The organisation has also been involved in community outreach programmes, stressing that the ABOD appreciates it has a responsibility to act respectfully.

"There's a desire that everyone should respect other people's culture and history and traditions,” Mr Moore told the News Letter.

“That work is on-going, 12 months of the year, primarily through the Siege Museum in Londonderry where we welcome schools and community groups from all communities throughout NI.”

Monday’s parade set off at noon from Coagh Street, proceeding to Loy Street, Church Street, and on to Killymoon Street before finishing at East Circular Road.

