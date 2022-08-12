Apprentice Boys of Derry: new era of respect makes for enjoyable ‘Relief’ parade

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apprentice Boys of Derry on parade along the city's famous walls. Photo: PA

Up to 10,000 members of the loyal order and accompanying bands will parade along the city’s historic walls to commemorate the 1689 Relief of Londonderry and the ending of a 105-day siege.

The parade has passed off peacefully in recent years and ABOD general secretary Billy Moore said that good community relations have remained intact.

“I believe there is an acceptance of our culture and of our traditions. Through the Siege Museum we have built a degree of respect for that culture, those traditions and that history that we commemorate and celebrate,” he said.

“People have now recognised the fact that the Siege of Londonderry took place in this city, and therefore the celebrations and the commemorations of that event also have to take place in Londonderry.”

Starting at 9.30am, the eight ABOD parent clubs will parade around the walls and then make their way to St Columb’s Cathedral for a service at 10.30am.

As the main parade passes the War Memorial at the Diamond, a wreath will be laid in remembrance of “all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defence of civil and religious freedom”.

Mr Moore said: “There is absolutely no doubt about it - this is one of the major parades in Northern Ireland.

“So we are looking forward to Saturday and looking forward to welcoming the many visitors and tourists that come to watch the parade, but especially our membership from throughout Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and indeed some of our members our present here from Canada.

“It will be an extra special day. We are certainly looking forward to it, we’re hoping the weather will remain good and that it will be an enjoyable occasion for everyone.”

With temperatures as high as 30C being forecast for the weekend, Mr Moore said he would advise everyone taking part to put on some sun cream and bring some water.

“That way, hopefully everyone will have an enjoyable and a very safe day,” he said.

Mr Moore also said interest in the ABOD remains strong.

“Our membership is still growing and we have new members from throughout Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.