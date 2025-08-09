The head of Saturday's Apprentice Boys of Derry parade on the City Wallsplaceholder image
Apprentice Boys on parade: 336th anniversary of the Relief of Londonderry - 10 pictures

By Staff Reporter
Published 9th Aug 2025, 17:54 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 18:15 BST
Around 10,000 Apprentice Boys took part in today’s 336th anniversary of the Relief of Londonderry.

Around 125 bands were also on parade.

Today’s commemorations started at 9.30am with parades around the city’s walls before a service of thanksgiving in St Columb’s Cathedral.

The main parade began at 12.30pm at Craigavon Bridge, led by the general committee of the Apprentice Boys and followed by parent clubs with each of their branch clubs from across the UK. It passed through the city centre and the Fountain estate, before returning across the bridge to finish at Bond Street.

The day’s events end with the parent clubs returning to within the city walls from 5pm.

Pictures by Keith Moore/Pacemaker

Members of the Portadown Ulster Defenders pictured on Saturday.

1. Apprentice Boys

Members of the Portadown Ulster Defenders pictured on Saturday. Photo: KEITH MOORE

William Walker, Governor of the General Committee, marching on Saturday.

2. Apprentice Boys

William Walker, Governor of the General Committee, marching on Saturday. Photo: KEITH MOORE

The Pride of the Orange & Blue Flute Band, Newbuildings.

3. Apprentice Boys

The Pride of the Orange & Blue Flute Band, Newbuildings. Photo: KEITH MOORE

The main parade makes it's way across Craigavon Bridge.

4. Apprentice Boys

The main parade makes it's way across Craigavon Bridge. Photo: KEITH MOORE

