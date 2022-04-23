Archbishop Welby under fire over his ‘political’ sermon

The Times in London, in a hard-hitting editorial, said Archbishop Welby’s Easter Sunday message went too far in its critique of the government on radical migration policy.

The paper said the archbishop is fully entitled to comment on political matters. “He is an important religious voice in debates on public policy and welfare, but he is not more than that.

“In declaring that a particular government scheme is ‘unGodly’ and to use his Easter sermon to convey that sentiment to the congregation of Canterbury Cathedral is beyond the archbishop’s reach. Where the archbishop went wrong was not in his theological reflection, but in implying that God favours and disfavours particular policies.”

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The Times said the archbishop has earned public respect by his ability to convey the essence of discipleship, but he should not squander it by preaching politics from the pulpit.