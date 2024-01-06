Archbishop's warm praise for the UK armed forces

​The Archbishop of Canterbury the Rev Justin Welby has praised the British armed forces in his annual New Year message, acknowledging how important and vital they are to the nation.

​The archbishop, spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion which includes the Church of Ireland, extended his appreciation of the role of the army, navy and air force.

He issued his message at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire where 6,000 service personnel are billeted, a significant number of them from Northern Ireland..

The Rev Welby who was knighted in the New Year's honours' list, particularly mentioned the frontline pageantry role which the armed services had at the KIng's coronation in London in May last, and also in upholding the oath they give to the nation and monarch every day, working to keep the country and citizens secure.

"We are learning more and more how the horrors and traumas of war impact service personnel, sometimes long after. But there are also traumas for their loved ones.

"Families across the country feel the absence of relatives and those they love who are serving their country abroad.

"We fear for those of our fellow citizens who risk their lives defending and protecting the vulnerable and ensuring security."

Archbishop Welby also urged people to "stand with those suffering because of war and to seek to make peace", making reference to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war.

He said: "Wars seem everywhere at the moment. Wars we know about, wars forgotten. I've seen for myself the ongoing human cost of war. In Ukraine I went to Bucha where evidence of atrocities was found.

"I've met Ukrainian refugees, most recently in Georgia and Romania: families having to start again in a new country.

"I've met refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory disputed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, after they left their homes because of conflict. And in Jerusalem last October, I sat and listened to some of those traumatised by war, Palestinian and Israeli."

"Jesus Christ tells us to stand with those suffering because of war, and to seek to make peace," said Sir Justin, calling for a peaceful 2024 in his message.

* The Archbishop of Canterbury has received the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) in recognition of his prominent role in the Coronation in the recent New Years honours list.

The Royal Victorian Order is personally awarded by the King and recognises service to the monarchy. Archbishop Welby conducted the coronation of the The King and Queen on May 6 last. The theme of the Coronation liturgy was ‘Called to Serve’, reflecting the centrality of service in the Christian faith.