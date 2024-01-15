Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council invites local businesses to ‘Go Succeed’ launch event

The new Northern Ireland Enterprise Support Service, called Go Succeed, is being launched by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council next week and it promises to offer easy-to-access advice and support at every stage of your business growth journey.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The launch event will be held on Monday, January 22 in Craigavon Civic Centre at 12 noon and will provide local entrepreneurs and businesses with information about how they can receive support through this new service.

Funded by the UK Government and powered by the government’s Levelling Up Fund, Go Succeed represents a multi-million-pound investment in the local business community. It will provide a holistic approach to government support services with a greater focus on providing a tailored service to suit individual needs in a bid to foster enterprise across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go Succeed will deliver flexible support to businesses including mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and a business plan. Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur with a fresh idea, an established business owner seeking to scale new heights, or simply someone with a spark of ambition waiting to be fanned into a flame, Go Succeed has something for you.

Councillor Kevin Savage, Chair of Economic Development Committee with Nicola Wilson, Head of Economic Development. Picture: ABC Borough Council.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Alderman Margaret Tinsley said: “I am delighted to see the launch of Go Succeed taking place this month. It is the beginning of a very valuable service for our business community throughout the borough. Whether you are just starting out or are an existing business looking to venture into new areas of growth, this service will provide support for you.

"The launch event is an ideal opportunity to come along, meet our team, and find out more about how the service can specifically help you and your business to succeed.”

The free launch event includes more details on the Go Succeed programme as well as time to ask questions and meet with representatives from Full Circle, who will be delivering the growth and scaling-up aspects of the programme, and local enterprise agencies who will be supporting those in the earlier stages of their business journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad