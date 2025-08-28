Armagh musician Marty Rafferty sets new Guinness World Record for 24-hour busking session - but he's still strumming on

A Co Armagh musician is well on his way to busking for 30 hours in a bid to ‘smash the Guinness World Record for the longest ever busk.

Just after midday, Marty Rafferty, from Co Armagh, had performed for 24 hours on the trot in a bandstand in Armagh's Market Street, which broke the former world record.

He began his quest at midday yesterday (Wednesday) and he hopes to strum his last chord at 6pm today beating the previous official record by six hours.

Earlier, he told the BBC that he was "buzzing" and plans to keep going.

Marty Rafferty busking today in Armagh

Mr Rafferty has said that the unofficial world record is 26 hours and he said he's going to go for "30 hours" to "hopefully wipe" the two records out.

And to make matters worse last week the singer broke his thumb.

He is using the event to raise money for a local Christmas toy appeal.

A GoFundMe has been started to to assist make his goal come to fruition.

So far more than £5,000 has been raised.

Organiser Liam White said the idea grew out of a plan for a fundraising concert.

"Then we thought about a buskathon, and then the world record was mentioned," he said.

"That night, I made an inquiry with Guinness World Records, and the guidelines of how to do this arrived three months later.