(L-R) Phil Mitchell, Marina Crilly, Emma Mallon and Keith Morrison have all been named locally as passing away in a devastating road crash in Co Armagh in the early hours of Sunday morning

The victims, all aged in their 20s, died following the one-vehicle crash on the Ballynahonemore Road, Armagh in the early hours of Sunday.

They have been named locally as Phil Mitchell, Keith Morrison, Emma Mallon and Marina Crilly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A senior police officer described the incident as an “unspeakable tragedy” and said the driver and three passengers died at the scene.

Ballynahonemore Road Armagh fatal collision. Photo: Pacemaker

A funeral notice for Mr Morrison, from Breaghey Road, Tynan, described him as the “beloved son of Alwyn and Lisa, loving brother of Denise, Georgina, Emily and Melanie, step son of Christine Wright”.

Haffey Sports Grounds paid tribute to Mr Morrison as a “much loved” employee.

In a statement on Facebook, the company said: “We are completely shocked and saddened at the sudden death of our beloved Keith Morrison in a road traffic accident at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Keith has been a part of the Haffey Sportsground family since he was fifteen when he came to work during school holidays alongside his father Alwyn who managed our garage and yard. Since then Keith has become an integral part of our team driving lorries and tractors, maintaining sportsgrounds all over the island of Ireland.

“Keith and Alwyn are much loved at Haffey Sportsgrounds and we extend our deepest sympathies to Alwyn and Keith’s mother Lisa, his sisters, Denise, Georgina, Emily, Melanie, stepmum, Christine Wright and the wider circle of family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this devastating accident.”

It is understood Marina Crilly was from Ballymacnab and Emma Mallon was from the Middletown area. Both were former pupils of St Patrick’s High School in Keady.

Mullans SPAR shop on the Monaghan Road posted a tribute on social media, describing Ms Mallon as a “much loved colleague”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The message said: “It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we learn of the sudden passing of our much loved colleague and friend Emma Mallon.

“Emma was not only a loyal employee, but a friend to both staff and customers alike, always helpful and smiling. Another life taken too soon.”

A friend of both women who died said: “Words cannot express how everyone is feeling today with the loss of four lives over the weekend and two very special people – Emma Mallon and Marina Crilly who I had the pleasure to call my friends and share many of laugh and tears with over the years! Taken far too soon.”

Mr Mitchell, from Collone just outside Armagh, was employed as a lorry driver and had been involved in motorsport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An online death notice said he was the was the “beloved son of Janet and Roy, dearly loved brother of Keith (Courtney), Andrew (Danielle) and Tracey (Jonny), cherished Grandson of Beth, dear uncle of Curtis, Kayleb, Rohoda-Beth, Harvey, Josh and Hannah”.

The Motorsport Hub said: “Awful news to hear that one of the car crash victims in Armagh over the weekend was Phil Mitchell. An experienced competitor especially in the junior categories.

“He was the 2019 Junior Border Rally Champions. Thoughts are with the family circle at this time.”

Marshals Info NI said: “On behalf of all at Marshals Info NI I wish to send sincere sympathy to rally competitor Phil Mitchell, who sadly passed from a accident early Sunday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keady councillor Thomas O’Hanlon said the local community is “absolutely devastated” at news of the tragedy.

“No mum or dad should ever have to bury a son or daughter,” he said.

“The community is just absolutely devastated. Once you find out the area where the crash happened you start of wonder who you know from that area and it really puts everything into perspective … the community is absolutely stunned by what happened.”

PSNI district commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.