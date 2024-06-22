Armed Forces Day 2024 in Newtownabbey - enjoy these 24 images from a spectacular day featuring the Red Arrows

By Roderick McMurray
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 22:32 BST
The Red Arrows put on a dazzling display at Armed Forces Day in Newtownabbey on Saturday.

Crowds enjoyed the airborne spectacle, as well as a parade featuring over 600 military personnel.

Enjoy these pictures of a memorable day by Stephen Davison, Pacemaker.

Victory Rollers entertaining the crowds at Armed Forces Day

1. Armed Forces Day 2024

Victory Rollers entertaining the crowds at Armed Forces DayPhoto: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
The Red Arrows dazzle spectators with their diamond nine aerobatic display across the shores of Belfast Lough

2. Armed Forces Day 2024

The Red Arrows dazzle spectators with their diamond nine aerobatic display across the shores of Belfast LoughPhoto: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Irish Guards at a Drumhead Service at Armed Forces Day 2024

3. Armed Forces Day 2024

Irish Guards at a Drumhead Service at Armed Forces Day 2024Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Drumhead Service at Whiteabbey War Memorial at Armed Forces Day 2024

4. Armed Forces Day 2024

Drumhead Service at Whiteabbey War Memorial at Armed Forces Day 2024Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Newtownabbey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.