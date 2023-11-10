Armistice Day marked in Belfast ahead of main Remembrance events on Sunday

​An Act of Remembrance has taken place at the Northern Ireland War Memorial in Belfast city centre ahead of the main commemorations on Sunday.

Second World War veteran Mr Henry Morrell Murphy laying a wreath at the NI War Memorial in Belfast on November 10, 2023. Photo: Peter O'Hara Photography

​On Friday, Armistice Day was marked at the Cathedral Quarter building when WWII veteran Henry Morrell Murphy laid a wreath before a two-minute silence was observed.

Mr Morrell Murphy, who celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this year, left his home in Lisburn in 1942 to join the Royal Navy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He went on to join the crew of HMS Haydon and, in 1943, witnessed Operation Husky – the allied invasion of Sicily, the blockade of Tripoli and the landings at Salerno and Anzio.

In 1944 he was serving aboard HMS Capel in the English Channel when it was hit by a U-boat torpedo. He was rescued by a US motor boat crew and taken to Cherbourg harbour.

His family in Lisburn was told he was missing presumed dead, only to be stunned when he turned up on their doorstep two weeks later.

The traditional Remembrance Sunday commoration will take place at the centotaph in Belfast when the city centre will fall silent at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Field of Remembrance in the grounds of the city hall will also be open every day from 9am-5pm until November 16.

As well as the six official Field’s of Remembrance around the UK, there is also a virtual version where people can honour their fallen loved ones online.

Commemorations are taking place at towns and villages right across Northern Ireland, including major gatherings in Carrickfergus, Newtownards, Tandragee, Limavady, Coleraine, Londonderry, Omagh, Banbridge and Enniskillen.

The Royal British Legion in Enniskillen said: “Enniskillen Cathedral is filming and live-streaming the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance on Sunday November 12th which can be accessed through St. Macartin’s Cathedral website, www.enniskillencathedral.com”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Bangor, Co Down, there will be a 10.40am service at the War Memorial, followed by a parade through the town to the Royal British Legion Social Club.

In Newtownabbey on Saturday evening, mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Mark Cooper will host ‘We’ll Meet Again’ at the Theatre at the Mill.

Compered by Paul Clark and in association with the Royal British Legion and Living History Ireland, the evening will include performances from the Victory Rollers & Ballroom Blitz, Willie Drennan, the Courtyard Choir and Ballyduff Silver Band.

Cllr Cooper said: "Remembrance Day is an opportunity for us all to come together and remember and pay tribute to the sacrifice and service of the fallen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This evening will celebrate and commemorate the lives of those individuals who we have lost and keep their memory alive.”

A BSL Interpreter will be available for the duration to sign the event.