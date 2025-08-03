Army colleagues express heartbreak as Portrush couple pass just five months apart, leaving three children

Guy McFadden-Newman passed away on Wednesday - five months after his wife Kerry. Photo: Portrush FC Youth Facebook.

​Tributes have been paid to a Portrush couple who died just five months apart, leaving their three children orphaned in an “incomprehensible” tragedy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Guy McFadden-Newman, 57, died last week after a brief illness, his wife Kerry, 49, having passed away in February.

The popular couple leave behind three children, Caoimhe, who is starting university, Fionn, who just completed his GCSEs, and Teagan aged nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A service of celebration and thanksgiving for Mr McFadden-Newman’s life will be held in Holy Trinity Church, Portrush tomorrow at 1pm. A private cremation will take place on a later date.

Kerry McFadden-Newman passed away in February. Photo: Portrush Theatre Club Facebook.

Guy met his wife in 2001, and the pair married in Kerry’s home town of Portrush the following year.

The couple were both serving in the Army, and news of Guy’s death so soon after his wife’s passing has shocked those who knew them from the military.

The tragic news was shared in a Facebook group for British Army Medical Services personnel, at the request of Guy’s brother Terry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's with great sadness that I notify you of the passing of my brother, Guy Newman, who left us this afternoon after a short illness. Guy was surrounded by his children and wider family, and passed peacefully in his sleep. We are devastated and heartbroken.

“Goodbye bruv, miss you already,” the statement said.

Tributes have continued to be left over the weekend, with Army veterans expressing their shock at the news.

One former colleague said: “Such terrible news. To have lost a parent is bad enough but two in such a short period of time is just so sad.

“Guy was such a great person … RAMC [Royal Army Medical Corps] warrant officer and latterly husband and father. Above all he was a dear friend whose sudden loss will be felt not only by his family but the wider military family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reunited with his beautiful wife, with whom I'm sure they are having a ball up there, so cheers to you Guy McFadden-Newman rest in peace my friend and don't drink the bar dry at the final RV, till we meet again RIP.”

A friend described the news as “incomprehensible”, saying she “can’t stop thinking about the challenges ahead for their beautiful children”.

Another former colleague of the couple said she was “reeling with the shock and unfairness of this tragedy. 2 such beautiful people, I have many fond memories of times spent with Kerry and Guy on different op tours and social functions. Sending all my love to the children and family. Rest in peace my friends x”.

In February this year Canon Peter McDowell of Holy Trinity Church, Portrush told Kerry's funeral that she had been a member there since she was a child – and that he had baptised her three children there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow he will lead a service to say goodbye to her husband from the same building.

Canon McDowell said the couple’s children are being cared for by Kerry’s parents. “The community is just shocked and broken but also very supportive of the children with their love and care,” he said.