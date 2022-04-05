Army history to be featured in new GAA centre at Ballykinlar

The former Army barracks at Ballykinlar, where future taoiseach Sean Lemass was interned in 1920, will now seek ‘levelling up’ cash from the Treasury as a pivotal funder for the plan.

A special sitting of Newry, Mourne and Down Council (NMDDC) was provided with a key note presentation on the GAA sports facility and museum of shared history from the advisory board of the project yesterday.

Down County secretary, Sean Og McAteer, also highlighted the project’s aim to be cross-community throughout with associated Irish history being recognised as well as events marking the history of the British Army for example at the Battle of the Somme.

“These plans have been fully endorsed by all and they will now give us (Down GAA) a home,” said Mr McAteer.

“Ballykinlar has a historical significance that will be enshrined at a national and regional level.

“We will have a full shared history, it will be huge for people to reflect.”

The high-spec project will now focus on ‘Round 2’ of the UK Treasury’s levelling up money with a closing date for applicants this July.

The proposal for the centre of excellence was mooted almost 30 years ago in 1994 with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), though it was felt that the political climate was not right.

The plans, which were picked up again in 2017, were approved last year by NMDDC and will witness the 32-acre Ballykinlar site establish itself as one of the leading sports training facilities of its kind in Ireland.

Support of councillors from both Down and south Armagh was sought as the application for levelling up looks set to secure agreement for a co-bid from NMDDC and Down GAA.

The council had recently agreed to surrender its lease of the lands apart from Ballykinlar cross-community pre-school.

The centre, as well as facilitating all GAA games, will also provide a MUGA (Multi Use Games Area) and a walking periphery around the pitches.

NMDDC chairperson, Cathy Mason (Sinn Fein) labelled the centre of excellence as a game changer and praised those behind the ambitious prospectus.

Derry’s 1993 All Ireland GAA winner and dual star, Colm McGurk, is the architect drawing up the development of the site that will also incorporate a museum dedicated to cross-community education and remembrance.

The timetable for completion would factor in a 16-month construction once the first sod is turned following an earlier procurement stage.

The advisory board which has steered the development has been lauded for its cross-community membership with a unionist, a former UK Cabinet minister, academia and the GAA.

Board member, Fergal McCormack, who is managing director of PKF-FPM accountants, has leaned on the need to expedite the plans with interest from all over Ireland, London and Australia.

“This project has huge potential,” said Mr McCormack.