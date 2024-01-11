Art lovers' last few days to see Colin Middleton works in his native Belfast

​Arts lovers have only a few days left to view the popular Colin Middleton exhibition at the Ulster Museum.

If I Were a Blackbird (1941) Colin Middleton Oil on Canvas ©️ The Estate of Colin Middleton

More than 25,000 people have already enjoyed the paintings and drawings spanning six decades that make up the ‘Among This Peace and Noise’ exhibition since they went on display in September.

Middleton ​is widely regarded as the most significant artist working in Northern Ireland in the twentieth century, and one of the greatest Irish painters of this period.

Anna Liesching, Curator of Art at National Museums NI, said, “It’s been wonderful to see how much our visitors have enjoyed the exhibition, especially hearing from people who weren’t familiar with all of Middleton’s works before coming to the museum.

“Middleton’s ability to capture familiar sites and engaging scenes whilst utilising diverse modern and international techniques has led to his portfolio being among the most admired and respected in the collection.

“He was the first solo artist exhibited for the reopening of the museum following World War II and it’s quite poignant that this latest exhibition is back in the very room/gallery where his work was first shown at the museum."

Ms Liesching added: “I’d urge anyone interested in local art, or history, or learning something new, to visit before the exhibition closes this weekend, to see first-hand the selected works showing how Middleton experienced Belfast during the 1930s and 1940s.”

The exhibition, which closes on Sunday, January 14, is the result of a close collaboration with Dr Dickon Hall, who said: “This year marks 80 years since a ground-breaking exhibition that Middleton held at the then Belfast Museum and Art Gallery.

"It’s a fitting time to celebrate his work and examine it in the context of his relationship with Belfast, the city of which he said, ‘I belong here as I never belonged anywhere else in the country’.