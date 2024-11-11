Artist Dan Kitchener brings ‘Light Of The World’ to central Belfast after finding faith renewed in Northern Ireland

Celebrated street artist, Dan Kitchener, has revealed he was compelled to complete a stunning picture of Jesus on a wall in Belfast.

Dan Kitchener, 50, who now has around 11 murals in Northern Ireland, said he “completed the ‘Light Of The World’ - my epic new mural finally completed in sunny Belfast” after being “compelled to create for the amazing people @crownjesusministries and Belfast - huge gratitude for being so supportive and kind to me on my journey back to faith”.

The accomplished artist, from Essex, added that whilst completing the work on Hope Street, he was “absolutely blessed with amazing weather and so many amazing people who came by and took their time to speak to me and see my art - thank you to everyone for their kind words and support”.

Dan, who said he had been brought up in a Christian family but lost his way through alcohol and drugs said he found his way back thanks to

“my good friend and brother @mitchbelfast and his amazing family”.

He said that he hopes the bright mural in central Belfast “where many homeless people are helped by @crownjesusministries/ will fit into the community”.

"I am an artist so I notice blank walls so when I saw that one near where Crown Ministeries help the homeless I knew I needed to do something.

"This is is a very joyful mural that brings great positivity to people – God guided me to Belfast to renew my faith”.