Asda worker in Co Down hailed for her 'big heart' after paying for customer's shopping in hour of need

Lysney came to the aid of Fidelma Sheerin was shopping alone in the Bangor store before it was due to close when she realised she had forgotten her bank card.

Quick thinking Lynsey noticed Fidelma was distressed at the self-checkouts and immediately went over to see if she was okay.

When she heard Fidelma had forgotten her bank card, she didn’t hesitate to pay for her groceries to help out.

Lynsey McAlonan is service section leader in Asda's Bangor store

Lysney, a 43-year-old single mum, who has worked in the store for 11 years, said: “I have worked at Asda Bangor for a long time and have got to know our regulars really well. I love the interactions and chats with the customers, it really brightens my day.

"I was happy to help Fidelma, I would do it for anyone.”

Fidelma, who came back the next day to repay Lynsey and thank her for her help, said: “I have been coming to Asda Bangor nearly every day for the last 10 years and have got to know many of the colleagues. It’s part of the reason I keep coming back.

"They are all brilliant, but Lynsey really stands out. She is such a lovely lady with such a big heart. I couldn’t believe it when she paid for my shopping, it was way more than you would ever expect. I am so grateful.”

It is not the first time Lynsey has gone above and beyond – on another occasion she helped a child buy a toy when they were a little short of the amount needed.

Lynsey added: “We have all been there when we nip out and forget our card, it’s awful.

"I know Fidelma and knew she would be back in store again, so I was happy to do it. I am a single mum and know sometimes you can’t get back out in the evening. I’m glad I was able to help.”