Average ages of brides and grooms rise steeply

Data published in the Registrar General’s annual report show the average ages of brides and grooms in 2021 were 33.4 and 35.4 respectively.

In 1991, those figures were 26.5 for women and 28.6 for men.

The Northern Ireland Registrar General’s report contains statistical information on areas such as births, marriages and deaths. It is the 100th ever annual report issued by the registrar.

Wedding

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 7,962 marriages registered in 2021. More than half of those (3,700) occurred between July and September, a pattern that was undoubtedly influenced by when Covid restrictions were eased.

There were 396 same-sex marriages last year and 207 conversions from civil partnerships to marriage.

While July was the most popular month to get married, Saturday August 28 proved the most popular day, with 107 couples marrying on that date.

There were 37 civil partnerships registered in 2021, down from 43 registered in 2020. Three of those involved male partnerships and six involved female partnerships.

There were 2,040 divorces granted last year, which represented a significant increase on the 1,507 in 2020. The 2021 total was still 30% lower than the peak number of 2,913 in 2007.

There were 22,071 births registered in Northern Ireland in 2021 – 11,340 males and 10,731 females. Almost half of the births (47.3%) occurred outside of marriage/civil partnerships. In 1991 that percentage was 19.2.

The birth statistics showed that the number of teenage mothers fell to a record low of 474 (2.1%). Ten years ago, there were 1,170 births to teenage mothers and in 1991 there were 1,783.

The average age of first-time mothers continued to rise, up from 25.5 years in 1991 to 29.2 years in 2021.

The average age of all mothers similarly rose, from 27.9 years to 31.2 years over the last three decades.

The stillbirth rate increased from 3.3 per 1,000 births in 2020 to 4.0 per 1,000 in 2021. In total, 89 stillbirths were registered in Northern Ireland last year.

The number of deaths registered in 2021 was largely similar to the previous year – 17,558 last year compared to 17,614 in 2020. The number this year was 21% more than the 14,513 deaths registered in 2001.

Cancer continued to be the leading cause of death in 2021, accounting for 26.1% of all deaths. It was the most common cause of death for both sexes.

Diseases of the circulatory system (such as heart disease) were the second most common cause of death for both sexes (21.1%).

Covid-19 was third most common cause of death in 2021. Coronavirus accounted for 10.5% (1,850) of all deaths registered in 2021, with more than a third (36.5%) of those people aged 85 or over.

The number of suicides also increased in 2021, with 237 deaths registered due to suicide compared to 219 in 2020.

Males accounted for three-quarters (176) of all deaths due to self-inflicted injury.