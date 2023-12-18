A NI music video director has gathered together a host of celebrities, including Anne Hegerty, the Governess On The Chase, and TV presenter Melinda Messenger, to appear in a new Christmas music video to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital for sick children in London.

Loraa White has produced a music video, featuring a host of celebrities, to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital this Christmas

​Lorra White from Dromore, Co Down, has created one of the most talked about Christmas videos of 2023, featuring an original song called ‘So Delicious’, written by Jack Corbyn from London-based Saga Music.

She said: “I am delighted to have produced this fantastic video for Great Ormond Street Hospital with all proceeds raised from ‘So Delicious’ going towards the charity and it’s work supporting families and children. I had a brilliant time working with so many fabulous stars who were so kind and giving of their time to create this song which we are all hoping will get to number one for Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorra, 39, who owns Music Video Marketplace, added: “The work that Great Ormond Street Hospital undertakes is immeasurable and the amount of support it provides through its skilled staff to families and sick children - for me as a mummy - is amazing.

"It is a real eye-opener when you realise how many families are suffering through sickness of a child and so this project which is all about celebrating family and Christmas is a fantastic way to help raise money and at the same time have some fun. I really enjoyed working with the stars who were really giving of their energy and committed to doing all they could to get this fabulous song to number one so that is now our hope for a Christmas that is ‘So Delicious’!”

Other celebrities, actors and influencers who feature in the video include, Faye Barker, ITN News reader, Laura Tobin, Good Morning Britain and Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden on Emmerdale.

A multi award-winning music video director, Loraa has over 13 years experience working with major artists from across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video was shot between London’s famous Metropolis Studios and Dean Street studios, building a green screen and recreating a Christmas environment fit for the famous!

Great Ormond Street Hospital leads the way in treating children with cancer, which is the biggest killer of youngsters aged 0-14. By spending just 99p and downloading ‘So Delicious’, it will support the hospital beat childhood cancer which affects 1,800 families each year who are told that their child has cancer. Every week about five children lose their lives to cancer.

If enough people spend 99p on So Delicious, it will help Great Ormond Street Hospital build their children’s cancer centre and child and family support services, such as parent accommodation close to the hospital. It will also go towards pioneering research into kinder treatments and cures for rare conditions, new child-focused environments that help children feel safe and calm during their appointments, treatments and recovery, and state-of-the-art medical technology.