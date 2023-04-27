Award-winning journalist Stephen Walker says there are many more stories to tell upon leaving the BBC after 34 years
Long-standing BBC Northern Ireland journalist Stephen Walker has signed off for the final time as he leaves the broadcaster after 34 years.
Born in England and educated in Northern Ireland, the outgoing political correspondent became a BBC reporter in 1989 with Radio Leeds, before joining BBC NI in 1991.
He was soon covering some of the biggest stories to hit the headlines, including the Shankill bombing, the ceasefires, the Good Friday Agreement and the ongoing peace process.
Stephen was an investigative reporter for Spotlight for 12 years and in 2005 he was named the Northern Ireland Journalist of the Year by the CIPR.
Outside of his work for the BBC, Stephen has also written three books. His most recent work Ireland's Call: Irish Sporting Heroes Who Fell in the Great War, was published in 2015.
Reflecting on his reporting with the BBC, Stephen Walker said: “It has been the privilege of my life to work for the BBC. I am grateful to the hundreds of people who trusted me with their stories over the past three decades - thank you.
"I have been lucky to work with really talented people inside and outside the BBC who have helped me enormously. It has been exciting to witness history and help tell the story of the place we all call home. I have reported on the good times and the difficult days. Yet, amidst the sadness and the seriousness, I have had loads of fun. I will continue to write and broadcast and there are many more stories to tell. Here is to the next adventure.”