A post on Twitter – accompanied by photographs of the newborn – says: “Welcome to the gang Lily Tara you’re amazing”.

John also shared a photo of him leaving the hospital with baby Lily.

The couple – John McAreavey and his wife Tara – now have two children.

They had their first child, a boy called James, two years ago.

John’s first wife – Michaela McAreavey – was strangled on their honeymoon in her room at the Legends Hotel on the Indian Ocean island on January 10, 2011.

No one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

John is still fighting to get the men who killed Michaela.

On January 10 John Tweeted: “It’s now 12 years since 2 hotel employees, Sandip Moneea & Avinash Treebhoowoon murdered Michaela in our hotel room during our honeymoon. We still push for and expect justice, but we are still [email protected]@SeeMauritius #justiceformichaela".

baby feet