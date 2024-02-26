Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspired by the Spud Man, who has gone viral in the USA, Adam thought the time was right to launch his Baked Potato Company this year catering for the Lurgan and Craigavon areas initially. Though it only opened via a Facebook page at the end of January, already he has almost 3k followers and five star reviews.

-

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maghaberry man Adam Purcell has started his Baked Potato Company on the Gilford Road in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Within a month it has gone viral.

Originally from Maghaberry were he grew up and went to school, Adam moved to Lurgan about four years ago, attracted to its famous tonic wine and great company as he has many family and friends in the Co Armagh town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am fresh into my 30’s, which is when you have your best ideas, or so I’ve been told. I hope to have a real go at this business and make something of myself over the next few years, it’s never too early or too late to put an idea into action,” he said.

Adam started his working life in the construction industry and then into the care field but his true passion was for cooking. “I knew my long term goal was to open my own food business. Naturally this led me to look into the food industry and I was given the opportunity to gain experience. From then, I have been working as a chef and I have loved getting to learn all there is to know, that’s not to say I know it all.”

But even before he started working in the food industry, Adam knew it was what he wanted to do. “I would spend hours researching recipes and food trends. To say I enjoy cooking would be an understatement. I have been on the look-out for inspiration, alongside my own creativity, for business ideas. I’m sure most people have heard of the ‘Spud Man’, well he’s gone viral because of his baked potatoes. I thought, why not? It’s simple, it’s homely, it’s delicious. Not to mention all the things you can do with them!”

One of many delicious dishes offered by the Baked Potato Company started by Maghaberry man Adam Purcell on the Gilford Road in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Adam believes in a ‘good home cooked meal’. He said: “Despite how simple a baked potato is, they have a vast amount of health benefits as well as tasting delicious.Baked potatoes are low in calories, fat, and cholesterol, whilst being rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre. How many fast food places do you order from that can say the same?I use local produce where possible to support other businesses and so that my prices can be reasonable for my customers. I listen to feedback and take into considerationideas and suggestions for my business, as after all, the customer is always right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that because everything is locally sourced and homemade, he can cater to customer requests. “I recently had a woman ask for a low fat mayonnaise with her tunamayo order, as opposed to full fat which is what I normally use. I was more than happy to meet her needs. I have a wide variety of toppings available, some of which cater to vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free diets. As the business expands, so will the options, which is something I am looking forward to as I have many ideas.”

Adam is overwhelmed by the positive response from customers. “It’s unbelievable. I got the inspiration from an idea that is already viral, but I didn’t expect it to blow up instantly and happen for me so soon."

Adam wants to thank everyone who supported him, followed his page, gave encouragement and shared his posts but most particularly those who ordered his food. And he is expanding, having recently employed an extra driver and more expansion is on the horizon.

Currently The Baked Potato Company is offering a delivery only service but Adam has big plans. “I did not expect my business to get so much attention so soon! I am currently running the business out of a small catering kitchen attached to a house, which would not be feasible to cater to collection due to the volume of customers. This will hopefully not be the case for much longer. I have recently partnered with ‘We Eat Local - Craigavon’ to provide customers with an online platform, as I know the use of apps is increasing. Going forward, this will be the main method of ordering however, if this is not something you know how or want to do, please continue to message me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam was keen on setting up the new business in Lurgan town centre. “Unfortunately there aren’t many options available for new businesses as the rates and overheads continue to rise. Many independent businesses have closed down recently and it’s a real shame to see.

"I would like to keep costs as low as I can as this will also keep prices low for my customers. I am currently researching and sourcing options so this can happen as soon as possible, which may take some time as my customers keep me busy, not that I'm complaining! My long term goal is to have a sit in / takeaway shop however, I understand this will be a stepping stone process and, in the short term, a food truck will meet my requirements.