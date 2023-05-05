Roy's Home Bakery and Ian's Home Bakery located on King's Square and Rosetta Road respectively, have seen coronation related buns and cakes fly off the shelves ahead of this weekend's historic occasion.

Samantha Pake, manager at Roy's store in the city, admits footfall in the shop has been noticeable in the build-up to what is going to be the biggest military parade since the Queen's coronation in 1951.

"We haven't stopped all week but especially in the last couple of days," she told the News Letter.

Cakes like this of King Charles have proven popular at Roy's Home Bakery in Belfast ahead of the coronation

"There are lots of people hosting street parties or parties at their houses and they are buying buns, cupcakes and cakes relating to the coronation.

"Thankfully, we were given a few pre-orders to have items prepared but we have certainly been kept busy by people coming through the doors which has been great.

"We've had a few different style cakes; one with a Union Jack featuring the King and one with Prince Charles in his military uniform.

"For the Queen’s Jubilee, we had small cupcakes on the shelves which proved to be popular so our customers must like the Royal Family and want to celebrate all the state ceremonials.”

Samantha revealed that staff have been given the weekend off to enjoy the occasion.

"It’s quite rare for us to get a Saturday off but we will enjoy the coronation,” she said.

"We will probably have a bun or two and watch proceedings.