NI Water says it has postponed pipelaying for the new Shared Education Campus in Ballycastle in response to concerns raised by local stakeholders.

The work had been scheduled to commence on Ann Street this week but it has been put back until next month.

NI Water said the decision followed discussions with representatives from the business community in the town, Department for Infrastructure Roads and the developer of the campus.

In a statement, NI Water added: “The work had been originally programmed to get underway in August so that our contractor could complete the installation of the necessary infrastructure within the statutory timeframe stipulated for new developer connections and for the most part, during the school holidays.

NI Water said it was never its intention to carry out work during the Ould Lammas Fair, which draws large crowds to Ballycastle (stock image): Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

"While the intention was never to carry out work during the Ould Lammas Fair, NI Water has listened to the concerns expressed by local stakeholders and on this occasion, with the support of our contractor, DfI Roads and the shared campus developer, we are in a position to postpone the work until after the end of August.

"NI Water will update stakeholders when the installation of this essential new infrastructure has been reprogrammed.”

The work, which involves the laying of over 250m of pipe and the construction of eleven new manholes between No. 71 Ann Street and the new campus, is expected to take approximately nine weeks to complete overall.