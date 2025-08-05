Ballycastle: pipelaying postponed for new shared education campus in response to 'concerns by stakeholders'
The work had been scheduled to commence on Ann Street this week but it has been put back until next month.
NI Water said the decision followed discussions with representatives from the business community in the town, Department for Infrastructure Roads and the developer of the campus.
In a statement, NI Water added: “The work had been originally programmed to get underway in August so that our contractor could complete the installation of the necessary infrastructure within the statutory timeframe stipulated for new developer connections and for the most part, during the school holidays.
"While the intention was never to carry out work during the Ould Lammas Fair, NI Water has listened to the concerns expressed by local stakeholders and on this occasion, with the support of our contractor, DfI Roads and the shared campus developer, we are in a position to postpone the work until after the end of August.
"NI Water will update stakeholders when the installation of this essential new infrastructure has been reprogrammed.”
The work, which involves the laying of over 250m of pipe and the construction of eleven new manholes between No. 71 Ann Street and the new campus, is expected to take approximately nine weeks to complete overall.
The new campus building for Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College, Ballycastle, is a £72m project. Construction is due to be completed in late summer 2027.