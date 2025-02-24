Planning permission has been granted for 34 new homes outside Ballyclare between Doagh Road and Jubilee Road.

The proposal by Orrson Homes Ltd was given the go-ahead by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Planning Committee.

Planning officer Alicia Leathem told the committee the design of the planned dwellings is considered to be “acceptable”.

She reported there were three letters of objection highlighting concerns including road safety, loss of agricultural land and vehicle access to Doagh Road.

Homes under construction (archive image). Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster asked about access on to ‘Jubilee Way’ and its unadopted status. He also inquired if the council contributes to its upkeep.

He was advised that Jubilee Way is built and operational but has not been formally adopted. “We are approving so many houses and this road is unadopted,” he commented.

Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, said that DfI (Department for Infrastructure) Roads should be asked to provide an update.

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE stated: “It causes me concern that it has not been adopted.”

Cllr Billy Webb MBE opened Jubilee Road during his term as mayor. Photo: submitted

Cllr Webb asked about insurance if someone had an accident on the road and use on the thoroughfare by refuse vehicles. Cllr Webb officially opened the first phase of the Ballyclare relief road in December 2021 during his term as mayor following an investment of around £4 million from Lotus Homes.

Committee chair Ballyclare DUP Cllr Jeannie Archibald-Brown said: “The road does not need to be adopted for refuse vehicles, it just needs to be up to a certain standard.”