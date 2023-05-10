Balmoral 2023: This is what is happening on Day 1 - every picture tells a story

Balmoral Show 2023 opened its gates this morning for farming fanatics – and it has not disappointed.
Organiser Rhonda Geary is a firm believer that it is about a lot more than farming and food. "We've more than 600 trade stands for people to enjoy, a fantastic horticultural area," she says.
"There is something for everybody here.
Undefined: readMore
1.
Sophie Farr pictured on day one at the show.
Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo:
2.
Frankie Kealey, Robyn Jane McFarland 15 months and Mark McFarland from Gortin, Co Tyrone pictured on day one at the show.
Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo:
3.
Day one at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. Cattle judging at the annual agricultural show. McAreavey family from Ballinderry with their five and six weeks old Ballinderry Dexters calves Roxy Lady and Ballinderry Rolo Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
4.
Day one at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. Cattle judging at the annual agricultural show. Pat McAreavey from Ballinderry with his six and five weeks old Ballinderry Dexters calves Roxy Lady and Ballinderry Rolo Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye