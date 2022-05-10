Balmoral Show 2022: When is it, how do I get tickets and how do I get there?

Balmoral Show

Every year hundreds of friends, families and businesses head to Balmoral Park in Lisburn for the Balmoral Show.

In partnership with Ulster Bank, the Balmoral Show runs for four days - with a packed schedule of show jumping, livestock competitions and much more.

Here is everything you need to know about the Balmoral Show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is the Balmoral Show?

The 153rd Balmoral Show will take place from Wednesday 11 May to Saturday 14 May 2022.

On Wednesday 11 May, the show will be open from 9:30am to 6pm.

On Thursday 12 May, the show will be open from 9:30am to 8pm.

Balmoral Show 2021

On Friday 13 May, the show will be open from 9:30am to 7pm.

On Saturday 14 May, the show will be open from 9:30am to 6pm.

How do I get tickets for the Balmoral Show?

Tickets for the 2022 Balmoral Show are day specific and must be purchased online via https://www.balmoralshow.co.uk/buy-tickets.

Balmoral Show 2021

Early bird tickets are already available to buy, and will be until Tuesday, May 10 at 8pm.

An early bird ticket for an adult is £22.50, with a reduced price for seniors (£17), youths (£16) and children (£3.20).

Children under 5 go free.

Please note no tickets will be available on the gate however you will still be able to purchase a ticket online on each day of the show.

Balmoral Show 2021

However, tickets are between 80p and £1.50 cheaper when bought in advance, rather than on the day of the show.

All tickets are E-tickets - these can be printed or shown from your mobile.

All tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable.

How do I get to the Balmoral Show?

Balmoral Park is located just outside Lisburn.

The nearest train station is in Lisburn city centre - a complimentary shuttle service will run from Lisburn train station to the showgrounds.

Show-goers are encouraged to use public transport. To plan your journey, visit www.translink.co.uk/balmoralshow.

If you are travelling by car, use postcode BT27 5RL in your navigation system.

Parking is £10 per car and can only be paid in cash.

If you are coming from the West, take the M1 to junction 8 and follow the directional signage.

If you are coming from the North West, take the M1 to junction 8 and follow the directional signage.

If you are coming from Lisburn, take the Moira Road out of Lisburn and follow directional signage.

If you are coming from Belfast, travel South on the M1, coming off at Sprucefield and follow directional signage.

If you are coming from the North East, travel South on the M1, coming off at Sprucefield and follow directional signage.