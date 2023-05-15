News you can trust since 1737
Balmoral Show 2023: Crowds continued to flock on last day of the 'greatest platform for farming in Northern Ireland' - 15 images

Thousands attended the Balmoral Show 2023 over 4 days at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th May 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:20 BST

Something was promised for everyone with exhibits of local agriculture is very much at the heart of the event, livestock competitions, Show Jumping and the latest advances in agriculture on display.

Pictured at the last day of Balmoral show

1.

Pictured at the last day of Balmoral show Photo: Picture kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The last day of Balmoral show

2.

The last day of Balmoral show Photo: Picture kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The last day of Balmoral show Picture kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

3.

The last day of Balmoral show Picture kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: Picture kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Chrisy Orr with her Goat at the last day of Balmoral show

4.

Chrisy Orr with her Goat at the last day of Balmoral show Photo: Picture kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

