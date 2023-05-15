Balmoral Show 2023: Crowds continued to flock on last day of the 'greatest platform for farming in Northern Ireland' - 15 images
Thousands attended the Balmoral Show 2023 over 4 days at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn.
By Gemma Murray
Published 15th May 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:20 BST
Something was promised for everyone with exhibits of local agriculture is very much at the heart of the event, livestock competitions, Show Jumping and the latest advances in agriculture on display.
