Balmoral Show 2023: Here are more pictures of events today enjoyed by thousands

Thousands are enjoying day 2 of Balmoral Show – in spite of the weather.

By Gemma Murray
Published 11th May 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:42 BST

Both young and old attended the show – and left very happy with their day.

Twin sisters Amy and Olivia McCullough from Kells pictured with a Ram lamb on day two of the Balmoral Show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Emma and Hollie Tweeddale from Limavady pictured enjoying day two of the Balmoral Show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Leah and Jacob Stevenson from Ahoghill pictured enjoying day two of the Balmoral Show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Enjoying day two of the Balmoral Show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

