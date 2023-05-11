Thousands are enjoying day 2 of Balmoral Show – in spite of the weather.
Both young and old attended the show – and left very happy with their day.
1.
Twin sisters Amy and Olivia McCullough from Kells pictured with a Ram lamb on day two of the Balmoral Show.
2.
Emma and Hollie Tweeddale from Limavady pictured enjoying day two of the Balmoral Show.
3.
Leah and Jacob Stevenson from Ahoghill pictured enjoying day two of the Balmoral Show.
4.
Enjoying day two of the Balmoral Show.
