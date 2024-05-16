Balmoral Show 2024 Day 2: Thousands throng to Northern Ireland's biggest farming event of the year - 12 images

Showgoers took in the annual sights of sheep shearing, show jumping and stock judging – to name but a few – at the Eikon Exhibition Centre near Lisburn.
The Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team took to the main arena at noon.
Afterwards, the horse parade took place in the main arena, with a dressage display in the P&O Ferries arena.
Here are some great images from today’s show to enjoy!
Eight-year-old Sonny Caffrey from Meath practices his driving skills in a mini Land Rover. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye) Photo: Press Eye
Thousands of people of all ages flocked to the grounds of the Eikon Centre near Lisburn. (Picture: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye) Photo: Press Eye
There was plenty of cattle on show - all competing for prizes. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye) Photo: Press Eye
Crowds packed into the venue to watch the day's events get under way. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye) Photo: Press Eye
