Balmoral Show 2024 Day 2: Thousands throng to Northern Ireland's biggest farming event of the year - 12 images

Showgoers took in the annual sights of sheep shearing, show jumping and stock judging – to name but a few – at the Eikon Exhibition Centre near Lisburn.

The Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team took to the main arena at noon.

Afterwards, the horse parade took place in the main arena, with a dressage display in the P&O Ferries arena.

Here are some great images from today’s show to enjoy!

1 . Balmoral Show 2024 Eight-year-old Sonny Caffrey from Meath practices his driving skills in a mini Land Rover. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye) Photo: Press Eye Photo Sales

2 . Balmoral Show 2024 Thousands of people of all ages flocked to the grounds of the Eikon Centre near Lisburn. (Picture: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye) Photo: Press Eye Photo Sales

3 . Balmoral Show 2024 There was plenty of cattle on show - all competing for prizes. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye) Photo: Press Eye Photo Sales