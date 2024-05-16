Balmoral Show 2024 Day 2: Thousands throng to Northern Ireland's biggest farming event of the year - 12 images

By Paul Crowe
Published 16th May 2024, 18:51 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 19:04 BST
Thousands of people have been enjoying day two of Balmoral Show 2024.

Showgoers took in the annual sights of sheep shearing, show jumping and stock judging – to name but a few – at the Eikon Exhibition Centre near Lisburn.

The Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team took to the main arena at noon.

Afterwards, the horse parade took place in the main arena, with a dressage display in the P&O Ferries arena.

Here are some great images from today’s show to enjoy!

Eight-year-old Sonny Caffrey from Meath practices his driving skills in a mini Land Rover. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

1. Balmoral Show 2024

Eight-year-old Sonny Caffrey from Meath practices his driving skills in a mini Land Rover. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye) Photo: Press Eye

Thousands of people of all ages flocked to the grounds of the Eikon Centre near Lisburn. (Picture: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

2. Balmoral Show 2024

Thousands of people of all ages flocked to the grounds of the Eikon Centre near Lisburn. (Picture: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye) Photo: Press Eye

There was plenty of cattle on show - all competing for prizes. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

3. Balmoral Show 2024

There was plenty of cattle on show - all competing for prizes. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye) Photo: Press Eye

Crowds packed into the venue to watch the day's events get under way. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

4. Balmoral Show 2024

Crowds packed into the venue to watch the day's events get under way. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye) Photo: Press Eye

