Pacemaker Press 12-05-2022: Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event, the 153rd Balmoral Show, is underway. The event is held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park in Lisburn and runs for four days, ending on Saturday 14 May. The show features a wide range of attractions - everything from livestock competitions to show jumping. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Balmoral Show Day 2 picture round-up - all the action from Northern Ireland’s premier outdoor event

The big show continues at Balmoral Park with the livestock judging heading towards to final stages

By Michael Cousins
Friday, 13th May 2022, 9:53 am
Updated Friday, 13th May 2022, 10:03 am

Pictures by Press Eye and Pacemaker Press

1.

Pacemaker Press 12-05-2022: Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event, the 153rd Balmoral Show, is underway. The event is held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park in Lisburn and runs for four days, ending on Saturday 14 May. The show features a wide range of attractions - everything from livestock competitions to show jumping. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo Sales

2.

Pacemaker Press 12-05-2022: Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event, the 153rd Balmoral Show, is underway. The event is held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park in Lisburn and runs for four days, ending on Saturday 14 May. The show features a wide range of attractions - everything from livestock competitions to show jumping. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo Sales

3.

Pacemaker Press 12-05-2022: Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event, the 153rd Balmoral Show, is underway. The event is held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park in Lisburn and runs for four days, ending on Saturday 14 May. The show features a wide range of attractions - everything from livestock competitions to show jumping. Niamh Braniff from Portaferry and Cassie Huddleston from Comber and Melissa Doyle and Scott McKibbin from Carryduff pictured at the Balmoral Show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo Sales

4.

Pacemaker Press 12-05-2022: Northern Ireland's largest agricultural event, the 153rd Balmoral Show, is underway. The event is held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park in Lisburn and runs for four days, ending on Saturday 14 May. The show features a wide range of attractions - everything from livestock competitions to show jumping. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland
Next Page
Page 1 of 8