Balmoral Show day two: fun in the sun, but with a strong environmental protection focus also

​Environmental protection is a major feature of this year’s Balmoral Show and there were plenty of educational opportunities to go along with the fun as the second day of the agricultural extravaganza got under way on Thursday.

Good soil management, preventing water pollution and looking after our bee population were all hot topics of discussion around the various government sponsored trade stands, but there was still plenty of scope for a bit of Gangnam Style or line dancing ​to lighten the mood.

One colourful group of children who raised plenty of smiles with their dance moves were the pupils from Queen Elizabeth II Primary School in Pomeroy.

They had come to the show to view a display of posters they had created for APB Linden Foods – but got caught up in the party atmosphere and had a day out to remember.

Ray Burrows MBE of the Ulster Aviation Society at the Balmoral Show 2024. Photo: Mark Rainey

There was also plenty of excitement generated by the afternoon arrival of First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly.

The pair covered plenty of ground as they swiftly moved from section to section, surrounded by an entourage of photographs, press officers and well-wishers – talking to stall-holders and providing encouragement.

Speaking to the News Letter at the show, Ms Little Pengelly said she loved the positive atmosphere, but is well aware of the difficulties being faced by the agriculture community.

"It’s really good to see so many families here,” she said.

The show provided many thrills and jaw-dropping moments

"I’m getting out and speaking to plenty of people about the challenges farmers are facing at the minute.

"It has been very challenging for farmers in the last couple of months.”

Both Ms Little Pengelly and Ms O’Neill spent time with CAFRE representatives at their information stalls and showed a keen interest as they were briefed on Soil Nutrient Health Scheme – designed to, among other things, prevent nutrients running into waterways.

Ms Little Pengelly said sustainability issues are increasingly important, “especially with the legislation,” and added: “We are trying to make sure that whatever we do, the burden doesn’t disproportionately fall on farmers, and that they are also given the support that they need to meet the targets of the Climate Change Act.

Eight-year-old Sonny Caffrey from Meath practices his driving skills in a mini Land Rover. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

"In doing all of that, we need to make sure that there is a balance across all of this – that farmers aren’t disproportionately impacted by it… it has to be proportionate and it has to be fair. And likewise, they need to be given the right support to do what they need to do."

She added: “A really good example is how difficult it is to get replacement agricultural buildings, or new buildings, which are probably more efficient, but it is difficult for people to get that through the planning process, so things like that would need to change to support farmers”.

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris also made an appearance and was well received by exhibitors and those attending.

Albert Johnston of CAFRE was one of those who briefed the political leaders at the show.

Day two of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Mr Johnston said that environmental protection is “a very topical issue,” and that the latest initiatives are designed to “help farmers manage their nutrients better and help prevent pollution”.

He said the response from the farming community to protecting the waterways has been positive.

"They have been very open to it,” he said.

One of the popular attractions on display was the eye-catching front section of a Tornado F.3 – giving everyone the chance to experience a fighter pilot’s view from the legendary aircraft’s cockpit.

Ulster Aviation Society (UAS) chairman Ray Burrows MBE said: “It is a full-size replica of a Tornado F.3 cockpit.

"It was originally used by the RAF’s PR (public relations) team.

There was plenty of talent on show

"We received it about five years ago, and we have been making use of it, not only to publicise the Ulster Aviation Society, but also the Royal Air Force themselves. It’s the biggest mobile exhibit we can bring here, otherwise we would have a full-size aircraft here.”

Mr Burrows added: "It’s very popular with both the young and old alike, especially as we have a Maverick Top Gun helmet – a replica of that – for people to wear.

"We have 36 aircraft at the Maze/Long Kesh collection, and if you haven’t been, you don’t know what you’re missing.”