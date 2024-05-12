Balmoral Show 'really does have it all' says organiser - as excitement builds ahead of Wednesday opening

Animals and agriculture will remain at the heart of the Show and visitors can expect to see over 3,900 head of livestock across the highly competitive classes. Photo: Aaron McCracken Photography

The organisers of the Balmoral show say there is something for everyone at the annual event, which kicks off this Wednesday in Lisburn.

It is the 155th agricultural show, and is organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) in partnership with Ulster Bank.

It returns to its new home at the Eikon Exhibition Centre from Wednesday 15th to Saturday 18th May 2024.

RUAS say the show will be “bustling with families, foodies, and farmers as they come together to celebrate award-winning livestock and mouth-watering local food and drink, not to mention a host of family friendly entertainment across the packed programme”.

Events in the Main Arena this year will include will include the Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team, Pony Club Games, a full programme of show jumping classes and the Cattle Parade will be the finale to the Show.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Group Operations Director said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for the 155th Balmoral Show this May! The legendary ‘Balmoral Buzz’ is already evident across the showgrounds and with so much to see and do, this year’s Show is set to be a special one as the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society celebrates its 170th anniversary. From exceptional livestock to fantastic local food and electrifying entertainment, the Show really does have it all!”

Animals and agriculture will of course be at the heart of the Show – with 3,900 head of livestock across the highly competitive classes. Organisers say the calibre and quality of entries year on year is “a testament to the exceptional quality of local produce in Northern Ireland and the competitive spirit only adds to the excitement across the showgrounds”.