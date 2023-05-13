News you can trust since 1737
Balmoral Show: School pupils from Ballymena enjoy international horse event

Pupils from Cambridge House grammar school in Ballymena enjoyed the ClipMyHorse international showjumping competition at Balmoral.

By Ben Lowry
Published 13th May 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 13:16 BST

The teenagers watched the prestigious event in sunny weather from the stand overlooking the main arena in Balmoral Park.

Ruth Loney, the equestrian commentator, said of the event on Friday morning: "Having the television channel ClipMyHorse.TV from Germany, having their cameramen here and their commentators, doing live coverage of the show for a huge global audience, is massive. It has put Balmoral and Northern Ireland on the equestrian map. I was in Morocco and Qatar recently and met the ClipMyHorse.TV team and I told them about Balmoral, and so I am delighted they came and sponsored an international class this morning."

In the picture is Jaylyn Hill, Samantha Forsythe, Libby Millar, Alisha McQuitty, Jessica Bell, Kris Harkness, Katie Jamieson, Kirsty Rodgers, Hannah Spence.

