Balmoral Show: School pupils from Ballymena enjoy international horse event

Ruth Loney, the equestrian commentator, said of the event on Friday morning: "Having the television channel ClipMyHorse.TV from Germany, having their cameramen here and their commentators, doing live coverage of the show for a huge global audience, is massive. It has put Balmoral and Northern Ireland on the equestrian map. I was in Morocco and Qatar recently and met the ClipMyHorse.TV team and I told them about Balmoral, and so I am delighted they came and sponsored an international class this morning."