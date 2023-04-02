Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) members raised concerns with the current ban on dogs at council events, saying the policy was never agreed in chambers.

Councillors heard comparisons of recent health and safety advice going too far with council representatives previously being warned about “plane crashes” in the city.

DUP councillor Andrew Ewing said: “I have received a number of complaints from residents that only guide dogs are allowed at this time to events in the council area.

Councillors in Lisburn and Castlereagh have challenged a council ban on dogs at civic events

“Dogs can enrich lives and all dog lovers like to have their dog with them at events. As a council should we not be doing more to review our policy to be a more dog friendly one.

“This council has first class events of which I attend almost all of them, but they should be more inclusive, dog owners want to feel welcome. Allowing pet dogs, it would also attract more people to our events. We should be doing more for our furry friends.”

Highlighting the concerns of the council management, CEO David Burns responded: “There would be safety concerns and insurance matters to consider. In a recent report it has been shown that there were 87 dog attacks in a nine month period in the council area, that is almost 10 a month. There is a real risk to children.“The evidence for a potential attack on a child does not need to be shown within our own council, but could be other parts of the UK and indeed the world for that matter.

“I would rather 20 phone calls from people complaining of not being able to bring their dog to an event rather than the headline ‘Dog mauls child at council run event’. I wouldn’t want to put any child at risk.

“This decision could not be decided by members off the cuff. We have to check legally where the responsibility is. It it will not be ready by the next committee meeting, though we will take on a review.”

The health and safety risk was questioned in the chamber with council management tasked to live in “the real world”.

