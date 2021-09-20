Banbridge doctor wins the 2021 GP of the Year Award

Dr Jonathan Dillon with his award

The GP of the Year is nominated by patients who recognise the work GPs have done, and the essential part they play in vaccinating almost half the country.

Dr Dillon said: “I am honoured and humbled. I was delighted one of my patients took time out of their lives to nominate me and I would like to sincerely thank them for that. I also want to thank the fantastic team at Banbridge Medical Practice for their tireless work at this challenging time. This award is for all of our team.

“Sometimes in General Practice and particularly now, the demand is so high and there are so many barriers that it can feel like you aren’t making a difference. Negativity on social media is at an all-time high, but it makes the difficult work worthwhile to know that patients appreciate the care you provide. I also want to thank my parents, my wife and my three children for their support, particularly over the last year of long hours. I could not have done it without them.”