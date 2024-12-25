Banbridge hotly tipped to take the top prize at big Boxing day event - but it might not be the Banbridge that first comes to mind

The famous 'cut in Banbridge. On this occasion it will big Banbridge the racehorse featuring

Bank on Banbridge to be Kempton king

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not the town but the horse

A horse called Banbridge is fancied to take the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

The town’s namesake will be hopeful to take the trophy back to Ireland for the third time in four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tornado Flyer came out on top in 2021 and Hewick famously flew home from way back to snatch the spoils at Kempton last season.

A strong raiding party will head over the Irish Sea once again and Banbridge is rated the pick.

Joseph O'Brien's charge has already proven himself a good traveller, scoring twice at Cheltenham , landing a Grade One novice chase at Aintree and beating Pic d'Orhy at this venue back in January.

Stepping up to three miles should be no problem judged on that course victory and the way he kept on strongly to win the Martin Pipe race over hurdles at the 2022 Festival.