Banbridge Public Realm project celebrated with prestigious construction award

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is celebrating further success for its transformative Banbridge Public Realm Scheme, after the project was named Social/Community Public Realm & Landscaping Project of the Year at the Construction Employers Federation (CEF) Excellence Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivered by Fox Contracts on behalf of the council, the £6 million scheme has revitalised Banbridge town centre, enhancing the look, feel, and function of its unique streetscape while preserving the town’s distinctive character.

The project focused on improving accessibility, supporting local businesses, and creating a vibrant, attractive space for residents, visitors, and future investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CEF judges commended Fox Contracts for their exceptional project delivery and community-focused approach, noting that the company “not only carefully planned and committed to undertake the works to a high standard but, equally importantly, recognised the requirement to carefully manage business and public engagement while construction work progressed.”

Accepting the award at the Construction Employers Federation (CEF) Excellence Awards was L-R: Samuel Dalzell (ABC Council), Cllr Tim McClelland (Chair of Economic Development and Regeneration Committee), Kieran Monaghan and Conan Lyttle (Fox Contracts).

The large-scale regeneration works saw extensive improvements throughout the town centre – including a major junction redesign, high-quality paving, enhanced lighting, street furniture, and landscaping – creating a welcoming and functional environment for all who live, work, and visit Banbridge.

Chair of Council’s Economic Development and Regeneration Committee, Councillor Tim McClelland, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Banbridge Public Realm project has been recognised at this level.

"This award is a testament not only to the exceptional work of Fox Contracts but also to the collaborative spirit between council, contractors, local businesses and the community. Banbridge is now better connected, more accessible and more attractive than ever before – supporting local enterprise, tourism and town centre vitality for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conan Lyttle from Fox Contracts, added: “We are very proud to have delivered this landmark scheme in partnership with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Banbridge Public Realm Scheme

" From day one, our team worked hard to minimise disruption, engage closely with local businesses, and ensure the highest quality of workmanship. It’s rewarding to see the project recognised by the CEF and to know that it will benefit the people and businesses of Banbridge for generations.”