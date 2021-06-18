Band parade: 50 bands with 1,000 supporters for NI town

Portadown True Blues Flute Band has organised the Annual Parade Day and charity football match.

The parade is due to start at 6pm in Thomas Street through to High Street, Market Street, Church Street, Jervis Street, Atkinson Avenue, West Street, High Street, Castle Street, Bridge Street, Return over Bridge Street, Bridge Street South, High Street and finishing in Thomas Street at around midnight.

Bands taking part include: Portadown True Blues, Portadown Defenders Flute Band, Craigavon True Blues, Purple Star, Purple Star, Derrylee Flute Band, Knockanin Accordion Band, Drumderg Flute Band, Kilcluney Flute Band, Dollingstown, Ballygowan,Lambeg, Salters Grange Accordion Band, Saintfield Pipe Band and Downshire.

Derek Cloughley leads the way for the Portadown True Blues Flute Band Auld Boys. INPT29-285.

In an online statement Portadown True Blues said: “This Saturday sees the band firstly take to the football pitch for our annual charity football match verses Hanover F.C which this year all funds raised will go towards Ceara School in Lurgan.

“Could we ask you to please make a donation to Ceara Special School. A fantastic school in Lurgan who do fantastic work with our young people with disabilities and learning difficulties.

“After a short break in the afternoon for a few refreshments our band members will meet again at Hanover Football Club at the earlier time this year of 17.30 were the band will parade from there to Edgarstown for a short service and wreath laying at 17.45 at the band mural in memory of former member Mark ET Elliott.

“From there we will then parade into the town centre finishing at Bar Indigo!

Ahead of its 50th anniversary later this year Portadown True Blues Flute Band has already staged a series of events to mark the occasion, among them an anniversary parade , Big Breakfast and charity football match in aid of the YMCA.

“At 7.30 Portadown True Blues will take to the streets again to parade at the start of our Annual Parade starting from Bar Indigo, taking our usual parade route and returning to Thomas Street to finish!

“The rest of the bands will then parade throughout the evening with Portadown Defenders Flute Band being asked to lead the parade with this being their 50th anniversary year.

“We would like to congratulate them on reaching this milestone and wish them all the best for 50 more!

“Everyone is welcome to attend the short service at the mural as we pay our respects to ET! We look forward to seeing everyone back on the streets of loyal Portadown.”

