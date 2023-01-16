Band plans emotional tribute for Sam Dickson at funeral as fund to care for his 'Marching Akitas' reaches £7k

The Constable Anderson Memorial FB will perform ‘Absent Friends’ at the Limavady United Football Club premises following the 2pm funeral service for Sam Dickson at Drumachose Presbyterian Church.

Mr Dickson, who was an unmistakeable figure at band parades across Northern Ireland and further afield with his three ‘Marching Akitas’, passed away peacefully on Friday at Altnagelvin Hospital.

The father-of-three and his dogs was asked to lead various bands over the course of each marching season but was an honorary member of the Constable Anderson Memorial.

The band set up a justgiving.com fundraising appeal to cover the cost of the funeral and to care for the three Akitas. By Monday afternoon the fund was just short of £7,000.

In a message launching the appeal, the band said: “After discussion with his family we have been given permission to fund-raise in his memory and any donations made will help with funeral costs, caring for his beloved Akitas and go towards two charities that have been close to Sam‘s heart.”

The band described the fund as “a chance to repay Sam for his years of kindness within the band scene”.

Ryan Girvan of the Constable Anderson Memorial said Mr Dickson was not just "irreplaceable” for his own band, but for the whole of the Northern Ireland band scene.

Sam Dickson with his 'Marching Akitas' at the NI Centenary parade at Stormont

At the request of the Dickson family, the band will play ‘Absent Friends’ at the gathering following the funeral.

Mr Girvan said it will no doubt be an emotional moment for the family, “and for us as well”.

He said: “There would be no way to replace him in our band, or even in the band scene, he’s just such a significant figure. He will definitely be irreplaceable.”

Mr Girvan said everyone’s main focus is on the funeral arrangements at the minute, but said he hoped the Akitas will be able to continue taking part in parades.

"It is too soon to say if that will happen… but would be nice to get walking with the dogs again – even just one last time – but nothing has been planned or set in stone at the minute,” he told the News Letter.