Bangor RNLI names new lifeboat Ruby Robinson as station volunteers mark 60 years of saving lives at sea

The lifeboat Ruby Robinson launching at the end of the ceremony

A new inshore Atlantic 85 class lifeboat has been officially named Ruby Robinson during a special naming ceremony and service of dedication held at the lifeboat station on Saturday.

As part of Bangor RNLI’s 60th anniversary, the lifeboat was funded by a legacy from Dennis Filby from Norfolk in England.

His family members Richard and Jason Clarke who were in attendance, and the family had the honour of officially naming the new lifeboat at the end of the ceremony.

The youngest in a family of six, Mr Filby was known as an unassuming man who loved country life. He worked for Ruby Robinson and her husband on their farm in Hingham, Norfolk and Mrs Robinson invited Dennis to become Farm Manager after Mr Robinson died.

The lifeboat was officially named by the donor Dennis Filby's family

This was on a smaller farm in Hilborough, Norfolk. He ran the farm until he died in 2019. It was therefore his wishes to leave the majority of his estate to fund a lifeboat to be named Ruby Robinson in her memory.

During the ceremony, Richard and Jason Clarke, representing the donor’s family handed the lifeboat, which went on service in June last year, into the care of the charity. RNLI Trustee Paddy McLaughlin accepted the lifeboat on behalf of the RNLI before handing it into the care of Bangor Lifeboat Station.

Captain Byron Griffiths, Lifeboat Operations Manager, accepted the lifeboat on behalf of Bangor RNLI and during his speech, said the volunteer team were looking forward to writing a new chapter in the station’s history.

He further outlined how one such rescue already carried by the Ruby Robinson which resulted in a life saved.

He said: “The Atlantic 85 is the third generation B Class lifeboat to be built. Capable of speeds up to around 35 knots. Fast, manoeuvrable, agile and versatile. The Atlantic 85 has all the qualities of its predecessors, and more. It is ideally suited to rescues close to the shore, yet it can also withstand challenging conditions in open sea, making it an exemplary search and rescue craft, particularly in the Belfast Lough area, over which we proudly offer our services.

‘At 8.50pm on the 9 September last year, HM Coastguard paged the crew of Bangor lifeboat and requested a launch to search for a missing dinghy sailor. This involved carrying out a search of Bangor and Ballyholme bays in moderate westerly winds which created challenging conditions for the inshore search.

“After about an hour, the crew heard faint cries for help and the casualty was located near a headland with his dinghy secured to a lobster pot marker buoy. The casualty had no means of communication or illumination and was wearing dark clothing making his location difficult to establish. The casualty was rescued and brought ashore to safety.”

Reverend Willis Cordner and Deacon James McAllister lead the congregation in the Service of Dedication that followed during which the lifeboat was officially named Ruby Robinson. The gathered crowd of well-wishers including family and friends of the station, watched as a bottle of champagne was poured over the side of the lifeboat before it launched at the end of the ceremony.