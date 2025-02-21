Scottish folk legend Barbara Dickson OBE, who is set to play four dates in Northern Ireland this April, has had a decades-long love affair with the province, visiting countless times to perform, and whilst the Troubles didn’t deter her coming here, one unnerving incident in Londonderry is etched in her memory.

​”I first played there in 1987. I remember it absolutely distinctly because my elder son, Colm, was actually one-year-old. He was in a hotel on one side of the river with a nanny that I had brought to look after him while I was playing a show at St Columb’s Hall.

“I heard an explosion in the middle of the show. It was so difficult to keep focused knowing what that was, because I had actually heard an explosion when I was in the theatre in London in 1974. I was trying to concentrate, but obviously was concerned about my wee boy who was in a hotel. I remember that very vividly. It turned out to be some kind of attack on somebody who was patrolling the (city’s) walls.”

On a lighter note, the charming and funny multi-award winning singer and actress, recalled another incident.

“I remember coming out of the Whitla Hall (at Queen’s University). I was coming down a dark alley and these two young men came hurtling towards me, and I went, ‘Oh God, what's happening?’ All they wanted was an autograph, they were two young brothers who'd been to the show.”

Born in Dunfermline, 77-year-old Barbara’s singing career started in folk clubs around her native Fife in 1964, and her history in Northern Ireland “is pretty enormous”, with visits long before the Troubles.

"I had a friend who lived in Belfast who was at university in Edinburgh. She took me over in the 1960s. I used to go to Pat's Bar (in Belfast’s Sailortown) and hear everybody playing there and I got to know lots of musicians.

“I'd come over for Queen's University Folk Club. I have friends from then who are still my friends now.

"During the Troubles I continued to come and play and do concerts in Northern Ireland, which I never felt uneasy about. I just thought, why would anybody want to take a pot shot at me….it sounds evangelical, and it certainly wasn't, but I just felt that we were perhaps bringing a little bit of happiness into people's lives when they were so restricted. So, we would come in and do early shows that would help with the curfew. I always felt that it was a really nice thing to do, because I was very fond of Northern Ireland and the folks there. I thought it was almost like a wee present I could give to them at a time when nobody would come. I had absolutely no doubt there was anybody who would have wanted to have done me, or my band, any harm.”

The enduring performer, who garnered mainstream chart success with hits including ‘Answer Me’, ‘Another Suitcase in Another Hall’, ‘January, February’, ‘Caravans’ and the million-selling single, ‘I Know Him So Well’, added that when she stayed in Belfast, it was at the Europa Hotel, which endured regular bombardment during the Troubles.

“The Europa is almost right on the street, so it was really weird to just walk along the pavement and then have to come through a checkpoint and go about 100 yards to the front door of the hotel.”

Another memorable night in Northern Ireland involved an historic sporting occasion.

“I played Maysfield Leisure Centre the night that Northern Ireland beat Spain in the 1982 World Cup and announced the result over the mic. It was a legendary experience.”

Barbara, who is married to TV director Oliver Cookson and has three sons, has earned six platinum, 11 gold and seven silver albums, will be performing four dates in Northern Ireland with pianist Nick Holland and special guest, local musician Anthony Toner, acclaimed as much for his insightful and poetic lyrics as for his mastery of fingerstyle guitar and engaging onstage patter.

The star first met toner 10 years ago, and jokes, it’s been a “kind of love fest ever since”.

"We love Anthony. He wouldn't mind me making the analogy of the apes in Gibraltar, we're a bit like that with Anthony, if he's not there we don't feel right. And poor old Anthony has to slep over to this side of the water all the time to start the shows by saying, ‘hello, everybody, I'm Barbara Dixon’, which is his first laugh of the night. He's a terrific man and we've become very close, that's Nick Holland, David, our sound man, and my husband Oliver. When we're doing these shows the five of us all travel together and it's great craic.”

The shows are in St Augustine’s Church, Londonderry, Down Arts Centre, Downpatrick, Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy and the Lyric Theatre, Belfast.

As a fan of Seamus Heaney, Barbara is looking forward to the HomePlace, the arts and literary centre dedicated to the Poet Laureat in Bellaghy.

“I love Seamus Heaney. I just love the language and his background. He wrote to the whole world, but about his world in Ireland. People in India could get what Seamus was on about.”

Barbara will also be making a return visit to Downpatrick: “I went there once to see St. Patrick's Gravestone. I'm going back to Downpatrick to play. I haven't really spent any time there, but that'll be nice. And I’ve been in Derry many times. I've been in this tiny little church that I'm going to be playing in and I cannot believe that I'm going to be playing there, it’s so beautiful."

All shows will be acoustic performances and audiences can look forward to a wonderful range of material drawing on Barbara’s folk roots, contemporary greats, and some of her classic hits.

"The audience's favourite song, without a doubt, is Caravan. That is the least successful of all my records in the charts, but if I didn't sing it, I'd be lynched! There's no doubt about that. They'd be standing with cudgels in the foyer when I came out,” she laughs.

One song she doesn’t perform is ‘I know Him So Well’. Written by Tim Rice and Abba’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the 1985 duet she sang with Elaine Paige was a worldwide hit, and remained at number one on the UK Singles Chart for four weeks.

“I don't do ‘I know him so Well’ because it's a duet and it's become a kind of karaoke classic. It's a very good song, but it was of a time and place. There's been various comedy versions of it as well, and that's good. I did it myself with with Lily Savage (the late Paul O’Grady) and it's very funny. However, I do keep in touch with Elaine. She’s a very nice person. I'm very fond of her. But I don't spend much time in London because I live in Edinburgh.”

Barbara has a strong Christian faith and is profoundly grateful for her gift of a captivating voice that conveys emotion and depth, making her sound both powerful and intimate.

"I don't wish to be self-deprecating, but I always say that I feel like an unworthy conduit for my voice. My voice is greater than me, but I need to give it to people. There's something in my personality which has a kind of sadness to it and that imbues the singing as well, because a lot of people have felt very moved and very affected by the way I've interpreted songs. In my case, it's not actually deliberate, it's just what I sound like. That's what makes the voice really distinctive, not just the instrument, but what I've done with the instrument, unknowingly, to a large extent. It is God-given, so much so that just before I go on stage, I say a very small prayer of thanks to make me as good as I know I can be. As long as I can sing as well as I can, I'll continue to do it.”