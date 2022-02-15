Barry’s could have new lease of life

Curry’s Amusements, who are based in the Eglinton area of Londonderry, is understood to have signed a lease to reopen the park, pictured right, possibly as early as Easter.

The company, who run Curry’s Fun Park in Galway, is yet to make a formal announcement.

The Portrush amusement park, which was bought by property developer Michael Herbert last year, had been owned by the Trufelli family who established Barry’s in 1926.

Barry's Amusements in Portrush

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter welcomed the deal to save Barry’s: “When it seemed like Barry’s had closed its doors for good there was much sadness within this community. For generations of families on the North Coast and beyond Barry’s has been an iconic landmark, with people making the pilgrimage every year to enjoy the park and the entire seaside experience.

“News that the park has been saved from permanent closure will be a massive boost to everyone.

“As someone who grew up in Portrush I know just how much Barry’s means to people here. It is a huge part of our tourism offering, given the number of visitors it attracts, and I hope it will now be utilised as a cornerstone of the experience we can offer going forward.

“This news is also a boost to other businesses in the Portrush area, given visitors to Barry’s are likely to spend more time and money in this community while visiting the park.