Barry’s set to reopen ... but under a new name

Workmen have been on site over the past week installing some new attractions and removing some old ones as well as giving the venue, which has lay dormant for two years, a fresh coat of paint.

Perhaps the most significant removal has been the Barry’s signs to be replaced with the new Curry’s logo.

Just as some Ulster Rugby fans continue to call the Kingspan Stadium by its old Ravenhill name, on a Barry’s fan page on Facebook many have vowed to keep calling it Barry’s despite the name change.

Barry's Amusements is to be rebranded as Curry's Fun Park

Philip Nichols commented on Facebook: “It’s great but it’s a bit mad to throw away the brand collateral of ‘Barry’s’. The two identities could sit well together. It’s an institution.”

Aileen Kendall wrote: “Portrush is my home town and it has died without Barry’s or whatever you choose to call it.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to be able to take my children there when we visit their grandparents in summer.”

With an Easter opening looking very likely there has been an appeal by Curry’s for staff for the Portrush venue.

On Curry’s Facebook page they welcomed applications from those aged 16 and above.

The Curry family, who are based in the Eglinton area of Londonderry, signed a long-term lease with joint agents Osborne King and McKibbin Commercial for the popular tourist attraction last Tuesday.

They have already confirmed that the The Big Dipper will still dominate the seafront and remain a core attraction when the fun park reopens in a few weeks.

It is also understood that new rides have arrived including Cornelius Gooch’s Sizzler and Curry’s Crazy Frogs as well as new dodgems, carousel horses and new tokens.

Barry’s has been one of the north coast’s most popular tourist attractions for generations. It was owned by the Trufelli family since it opened in 1926, and was sold last year.

Last week it was announced that Curry’s were to resurrect the fun park.

Owen Curry from Curry’s Fun Park said: “We are delighted to have secured such a prominent trading location that is very important to Portrush and the wider north coast area.

“As a family that is synonymous with the leisure industry, we can appreciate what the Trufelli family brought to Portrush over the decades.

“We look forward to building on that great foundation – Portrush is an iconic destination in Northern Ireland for locals and visitors alike.

“We are very excited by the prospect of operating this legendary amusement park and we look forward to getting started.”