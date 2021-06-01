Barry’s should stay an amusement site says the DUP MP Gregory Campbell

Barry’s Amusements in Portrush

The famous amusement site is currently up for sale, casting doubt over its future.

A feasibility study undertaken by estate agents Savills has revealed the site, on sale for £2,75m, could be developed for several uses.

“A 120-bed hotel, 23 residential dwellings or a combination of both, in addition to leisure and recreational facilities,” they said in a statement.

There have been calls to local councillors to step in and save the amusements that have been a focal part of the seaside town for almost a century.

DUP MP for East Londonderry Gregory Campbell said: “There has been considerable interest in Barry’s Amusement facility in Portrush since the present owners have announced their intention to sell.

“Last week the Economy Minister Diane Dodds MLA quite correctly indicated that the issue was one that was a commercial decision between the current owners and any potential buyers.

“This is most definitely the case but given its iconic status not just to the north coast but to wider Northern Ireland and much further beyond, there is very strong community interest in the retention of this unique landmark facility as a significant entertainment centre that has helped to bring tens of thousands of tourists to the Causeway Coast for generations.

“The ultimate decision quite rightly is for the present owners to make, the wider community can assist in expressing their opinions to all involved their very strong preference for the retention and enhancement of the going concern that is Barry’s.

“While ongoing discussions continue between those involved I trust that a range of political and business interests can join together in demonstrating our view that enhancement of the existing facility is by far the preferred outcome.”

The local DUP council group have also said they recognise the importance of the site. They said: “Though the DUP Causeway Group recognises that this is private matter for owners of the Barry’s site to deal with.