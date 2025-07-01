Pacemaker, Belfast, 1/7/2025: DUP Leader Gavin Robinson with MLAs Joanne Bunting and Michelle McILveen lay a wreath during the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davison

Battle of the Somme pictures: 109th anniversary remembered with wreath-laying ceremony at Belfast City Hall

These images were taken today at a wreath-laying ceremony in the Garden of Remembrance at City Hall to mark the 109th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.