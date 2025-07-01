The event marks the anniversary of the battle in which many men from the 36th Ulster Division, the 16th Irish Division and other forces made the supreme sacrifice.
Pacemaker, Belfast, 1/7/2025: Former Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie lays a wreath during the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davison Photo: stephen davison
Pacemaker, Belfast, 1/7/2025: DUP Leader Gavin Robinson lays a wreath during the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davison Photo: stephen davison
Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly attending the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davison Photo: stephen davison
The Band of the Royal Irish Regiment lead the procession at the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davison Photo: stephen davison
