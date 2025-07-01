Pacemaker, Belfast, 1/7/2025: DUP Leader Gavin Robinson with MLAs Joanne Bunting and Michelle McILveen lay a wreath during the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davisonplaceholder image
Pacemaker, Belfast, 1/7/2025: DUP Leader Gavin Robinson with MLAs Joanne Bunting and Michelle McILveen lay a wreath during the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davison

Battle of the Somme pictures: 109th anniversary remembered with wreath-laying ceremony at Belfast City Hall

By Gemma Murray
Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:09 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 13:24 BST
These images were taken today at a wreath-laying ceremony in the Garden of Remembrance at City Hall to mark the 109th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

The event marks the anniversary of the battle in which many men from the 36th Ulster Division, the 16th Irish Division and other forces made the supreme sacrifice.

Pacemaker, Belfast, 1/7/2025: Former Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie lays a wreath during the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davison

Pacemaker, Belfast, 1/7/2025: Former Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie lays a wreath during the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davison Photo: stephen davison

Pacemaker, Belfast, 1/7/2025: DUP Leader Gavin Robinson lays a wreath during the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davison

Pacemaker, Belfast, 1/7/2025: DUP Leader Gavin Robinson lays a wreath during the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davison Photo: stephen davison

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly attending the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davison

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly attending the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davison Photo: stephen davison

The Band of the Royal Irish Regiment lead the procession at the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davison

The Band of the Royal Irish Regiment lead the procession at the Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme memorial at Belfast City Hall today. Picture by Stephen Davison Photo: stephen davison

