BBC colleagues’ tributes to former presenter Donna Traynor

The long-serving Newsline anchor announced her resignation on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

However, the Lisburn-born presenter said she was unable to the discuss the details of her decision due to an ongoing employment tribunal and other legal proceedings.

The BBC has also said it will not be commenting further, in line with its policy not commenting on “individual staff matters”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donna Traynor

On Twitter, BBCNI political correspondent Jayne McCormack said: “So sad to read this, you were a constant presence when I was growing up watching the news and getting to work with you was a privilege. Take care.”

Broadcast journalist Audrey Carville said: “Really sorry to read this Donna. Will very much miss your professionalism and credibility on our screens. Wishing you well.”

In her own statement on social media, Ms Traynor, who was with the BBC for almost 33 years, said: “It is with deep sadness that, after almost 33 years, I am leaving the job that I love and resigning from BBC Northern Ireland with immediate effect.

“Because this is the subject of ongoing employment tribunal and other legal proceedings, I am not able to respond to any questions or comments about my reasons for leaving the organisation.”