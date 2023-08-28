News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

BBC Ireland correspondent Emma Vardy announces ‘best breaking news’ with birth of son

BBC Breakfast star Emma Vardy has said she is "smitten and so in love" after welcoming her baby son.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 10:32 BST
The BBC Ireland correspondent Emma Vardy with former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern. The presenter has said has said she is “smitten and so in love” after welcoming her baby son.The BBC Ireland correspondent Emma Vardy with former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern. The presenter has said has said she is “smitten and so in love” after welcoming her baby son.
The BBC Ireland correspondent Emma Vardy with former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern. The presenter has said has said she is “smitten and so in love” after welcoming her baby son.

The BBC Ireland correspondent said she was "presenting her best breaking news ever" as she revealed she has given birth to baby boy Jago Fionn. She revealed she was pregnant with her first child with husband Aaron Adams in May, when she shared a photo of her baby bump after a surfing outing in Co Sligo.

Announcing the new arrival, she said: "Presenting my best breaking news ever. "Baby boy Jago Fionn is here. "At just a few hours old, playing a little camera shy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Huge thanks to the dedicated & talented midwives & doctors at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital, for looking after us so well. "Smitten & so in love."

Most Popular

She also shared a selfie from her hospital bed showing her cuddling the dark-haired new arrival, who is dressed in a white onesie.

Announcing the news of her pregnancy in May, she posted a photo of herself holding a surfboard as she showcased her bump. She wrote: "Well folks it's definitely getting a bit harder to balance....extra cargo hitching a ride!!

"Still managing to catch a few waves though. "Beautiful weekend in Co Sligo, and a very exciting summer ahead!!"

She added: "#paddlingfortwo #babyonboard." She married Adams in March 2022 in Co Antrim, where Adams' son Jonah acted as ring bearer.

Related topics:BBCIrelandRoyal Victoria Hospital