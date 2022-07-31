BBC issues apology over omission of Northern Ireland flag from Commonwealth Games coverage

The BBC clip reporting Northern Ireland's first medal of the Commonwealth Games

The omission – during a television report on Team Northern Ireland winning its first medal in Birmingham – provoked a number of complaints on social media.

In the report on Friday evening, the name of the country was displayed without the flag, unlike the reports on the teams from England, Scotland and Wales just seconds earlier.

Known as the Ulster Banner, it is the official flag of the Northern Ireland team for the Commonwealth Games, and also for international football matches.

Flag bearers from Team Northern Ireland leads their team out during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 28, 2022. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

One of the first to highlight the discrepancy was NI-born former Labour MP Baroness Kate Hoey.

She tweeted: “What is @BBCNews trying to do. At the Platinum concert at Buckingham Palace they put up the Irish flag for Northern Ireland and now they have no flag. Maybe they shouldn’t get the licence fee from residents in NI if they think we don’t exist!”

A BBC spokesperson told the News Letter: “We will be using the flag used by the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games team and apologise for its omission on this occasion.”

Last month, the BBC apologised after a flag error midway through the BBC1 broadcast of the open-air Queen’s jubilee celebrations outside Buckingham Palace.

While a performer called Doc Brown was delivering a rap about the UK, the giant screen behind him showed an English flag, Scottish saltire, the red Welsh dragon... and an Irish tricolour.